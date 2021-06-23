Cindy Umland, Wadena native and Sauk Rapids resident, traveled to Iowa with two things on her mind: seeing old friends and elections. After being elected president of U.S. Women of Today , Umland chose "Branch Out, Reach for Your Dreams" as the theme to lead her through the upcoming year.

The U.S. Women of Today is a national nonprofit organization that promotes community service, personal growth and relationships, according to their website.

Umland, daughter of Harley and Barb, has been a member of the St. Cloud Women of Today since 1998. She became very active through the years serving as president, parliamentarian, membership vice president, programming vice president, state delegate, treasurer and chairman of the board at the local level, according to a Women of Today news release.

She branched out to the state level in 2001 and served as district director, Chaplain and Family Involvement program manager, March of Dimes program manager, Living and Learning program manager, parliamentarian, membership vice president and administrative vice president.

When Umland started at the national level in 2007, she spent the years serving as extensions director, Focus on Woman chaplain, Personal Development/STEP, programming vice president and membership vice president. She also served at the presidential assistant and parliamentarian two different times.

After 20 years of service and recognitions, Umland decided it was time to branch out to reach her dreams. She has many goals for the upcoming year like growing membership across America, promoting activities and challenges for the organization and providing training for chapter members, as the release stated.

"With Women of Today I've learned to stand proud and be confident, to go out on a limb and try a variety of areas and continue to grow but most of all I've learned to accept the person I've become," Umland said. "Now as a leader I can help and nurture future leaders, so they may branch out and reach for their dreams."

To become a member of Women of Today, contact Umland or a local member for more information.