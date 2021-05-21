A Wadena High School graduate recently joined the East Otter Tail County 4-H Development Program as an intern as a part of the University of Minnesota Extension intern program. Michaela Roemmich graduated high school in 2020 and currently studies animal and equine science at the University of Minnesota Crookston. Her goal is to later enter vet school.

The purpose of the Extension internships is for college students to learn more about the field of youth development, develop meaningful skills, expand programming to youth and develop skills in working with volunteers.

Roemmich wanted to learn more about the 4-H youth development program, county fair showcases and other services offered, so she took the position.

During her internship, she'll provide leadership to the 4-H animal science interviews and premier exhibitor program, help with 4-H day camps and assist with 4-H partnership programming, camp and county fair showcases.

Roemmich has already planned a few 4-H day camps. One, "Come Join Nemo and Dory at 4-H" will be on June 17 from 12:30-4 p.m. at the New York Mills Lund Park and July 8 from 12:30-1 p.m. at Parkers Prairie City Park. Swimming is included in these day camps.

Henning day camp will be held on Aug. 5. "Summer Sewing 4-H Camp" will meet at the Henning Community Center. Youths K-12 will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. 3rd grade and above will meet from 12:30-4 p.m.

For more information, contact Extension staff at 385-4520.