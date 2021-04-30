There's a good chance if you went through Deer Creek High School's Home Economics, or later, Wadena-Deer Creek's Family and Consumer Sciences classes, you learned your way around a kitchen, a sewing machine, perhaps even how to change a diaper.

You also likely learned these things from the passionate and fashionable Cindi Koll. She's been involved in the districts since 1979 when she became the home ec teacher. She continued in that role through 2012-13. She then continued on as CEO teacher through 2019. In that role she brought students into local businesses to show them firsthand what it takes to run a business and the rewards of being an entrepreneur.

She now looks to finish her career in the district as the FCCLA advisor after she takes two qualifiers to the FCCLA National Convention in Nashville, in June. Her role in educating students beyond reading, writing, math and the arts has been felt by thousands. It's worth taking a look back at her career in the community.

"Her boundless energy was contagious and it helped you to be excited about the meal you were preparing or the pillow/blanket you were sewing," recalled Becky Schultz, a past student of Mrs. Koll's class back in the mid-80s. "She taught so many life skills long before they were catch phrases decades later; 'acceptance of others, be kind, lift others up, don't judge people for their circumstance, name or bank account value.'"

"When you are a high school educator, when everyone in the room has chosen to be there, it's a great job." - Cindi Koll

In taking the home economics job in Deer Creek, Koll inherited the role of Future Homemakers of America advisor. That transformed into Future Leaders of America, which was a bit more appealing to boys that wanted to get involved. In 1999, Koll was part of a national conference in Boston when delegates changed the name again to Family Career and Community Leaders of America, which remains today. It was a slow shift from the home to community and business ventures. She got her start due to her interest in fashion.

"Never in my wildest dreams as a seventh grader joining FHA in Sebeka would I have ever imagined that it would be such a big part of my life," Koll said.

To this day, Koll makes a point to dress for success and extend a firm handshake, actions that her students see and hopefully mimic long beyond graduation from high school. Learning to put on a presentation, host a fundraiser and make a real difference in the world are standard expectations among FCCLA members. While it can take some coaching, the results are often very fulfilling for youth.

"WDC has been blessed to have a teacher the quality and caliber of Cindi Koll for her entire career." - Becky Schultz

One recent example was a sock drive put on by FCCLA eighth graders Jenny Varela and Amara Neuerburg. They led the effort and brought in 330 pairs of socks to be donated to veterans at the Eagles' Healing Nest in Sauk Centre. While that was an impressive opportunity to learn, perhaps the greatest learning opportunity came after they delivered the socks to the veterans. The two chatted excitedly about the experience long after.

"It was just a really eye-opening experience, something that will stick with them forever," Koll said. "To learn things that you don't learn from a book and that a test will not evaluate you on."

Other projects have included fundraising efforts for the March of Dimes. Having a brother with Down syndrome, Koll always had a heart for research and developments around birth defects. Over the years, her students have raised between $15,000-$20,000 for the March of Dimes, which is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.

"It's just such a good opportunity for kids to see what you can do," Koll said. Each following chair person continues to carry the torch for preventing premature births and birth defects.

Koll's work in FCCLA has opened up opportunities for students to lead. She notes that regardless of students' involvement, extracurricular activities connect students to the school and learning. Koll completed her Master's capstone on the value of extracurricular activities.

"If we look at what makes elementary students successful it revolves around their ability to read, but if we look at what makes secondary students successful, it revolves around their involvement in an extracurricular activity," she said.

Her teaching methods in the school required a different class preparation for each period. She often spends one-on-one time coaching her students to success. What kept her interested in such a role was -- the students.

"When you are a high school educator, when everyone in the room has chosen to be there, it's a great job," Koll said. The energy of students, especially middle-school aged ones, kept the job exciting as they are always eager to start the next project.

Koll said her students find success by working hard, not just by being gifted. Many coming in as seventh graders are very shy and have little to no public speaking experience. Eventually they learn to be very effective in speaking and presenting to large groups. She says students going through her CEO classes and FCCLA work are those who will likely stick around the area. That made her want to do her best for them.

Schultz was one of those who stuck around and built up her own business.

"It has been my pleasure to be invited by her to speak to and mentor her CEO students the last five years or so," Schultz said. "I find her to be just the same to them today as she was to me all those years ago. WDC has been blessed to have a teacher the quality and caliber of Cindi Koll for her entire career."

In her leaving, Koll hopes the importance of family and health continue to be a part of the curriculum. She feels parenting classes should be a fulfillment of social studies requirements.

"It would fulfill one of the greatest social needs in our country," Koll said. She adds that health and nutrition classes are also key in dealing with the health concerns in this country.

While parenting class may not be everyone's cup of tea, career pathways remains an important part of the work that Koll taught on and included within her CEO program, Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities class, which halted last spring. The business focus is also a part of FCCLA as students often choose a presentation that includes running their own business.

Koll exits the program with Elliot Doyle serving as state president for FCCLA, the first Wadena-Deer Creek student to reach that top position. Doyle has been in FCCLA since seventh grade and said from beginning to end, Koll has been there treating him and other classmates with kindness and respect. He said he never pictured rising up to the top of FCCLA in the state, but knows it was thanks to Koll.

"In her 40 years of advising she has helped so many kids get out of their comfort zone and with me personally, has helped me come over so many personal obstacles," Doye said. "Her greatest quality is her heart, she loves her students like her own children and believes in them. She knows that there is a leader in everyone and knows that all that is needed to bring it out is a guiding hand."

Doyle said he believes Koll would have retired a year earlier but stayed on in order to help Doyle in his important role.

"I believe that that says a lot about her character, she doesn’t just bail when it gets hard, she sticks by your side," Doyle said.

Mikayla Varela is also serving as State Vice President of Resource and Development in FCCLA. In that role she's responsible for the silent auction at the state conference, which raises money for the FCCLA Foundation. Koll's attended national conferences with dozens of students over the years. Wadena-Deer Creek's strong representation gives Koll mixed feelings as she exits with students still serving, and at the moment, no successor in place.

She says retirement is calling along with her 13 grandkids, and one on the way.

"If I still had contact with students on a daily basis and could recruit students, I probably wouldn't give it up," Koll said. She finds the work a very valuable way to give back and teach students the importance of community service.

