Monson said the major surgery went well and he was discharged Monday after having a prolapsed mitral valve repaired on his heart, which was causing regurgitation of blood.

Monson hopes the message of his heart surgery can be a lifesaver to someone else. Monson is an otherwise healthy individual who during a previous visit to the doctor was told he had a slim chance of having heart disease. But after struggling to keep pace climbing several stairwells two years ago, he knew something wasn't quite right. He also remembered a visit from some 22 years ago, when he was told about a valve issue he had and how it was not an emergency, but something to pay attention to.

More recently, his cardiologist again said it was not an emergency but to make plans to have surgery to fix the valve. Finding no great time for a major surgery, he finally landed on last week as the day to make it happen.

After the three-hour surgery and 24 hours in an ICU, his wife was able to drive him home on Monday. He appreciated the outpouring of prayers and well wishes he received since he made the surgery public just before going under the knife last week.

"It was an answer to prayer," Monson said of the opportunity to have the valve repaired. He said his surgical team performed amazing work during his stay.

Monson learned a lot about the process after going through it. He encourages people to pay attention to their bodies, but he adds that sometimes there are no warning signs. While the surgery was not due to an emergency situation, he realizes that he very well could have had a heart attack because of his condition. He cautions others that don't feel quite right, to pay attention to the symptoms and seek help. He also urged people to get regular checkups even if they don't have any concerns.

"Don't just assume you are getting older ... get to a doctor," Monson said. While you can't turn back the clock, a simple checkup can identify issues that could be addressed by health care providers.

Monson will be doing cardio rehab locally for some time while he seeks to reach recovery over the next five to eight weeks. He is limited in his physical abilities at the moment, but that has not stopped him from his full schedule of Zoom meetings. Even while still in the hospital in Fargo, he sat through a county committee meeting remotely. He plans to continue to be a part of meetings by Zoom while he recovers.