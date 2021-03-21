During his birthday party at the Deer Creek Community Center, his family of four kids, 10 grandchildren and at least 25 great grandchildren seemed to keep him smiling. Later in the afternoon, Helmer strolled out into the spring air with family in tow where even more from the community came out to celebrate his day in a drive-by parade.

"I never planned on making it to 100," Helmer said of the joyous occasion. While he hadn't planned on it, he was at least working towards it. His children said he wanted to live longer than his mother who made it to 99 years and 8 months. He looks to be ready to keep going. He said he felt good and he continues to live on his own at his home outside of town.

Helmer's been busy in his life. Milking cows and farming small grains near Deer Creek was work enough. He decided to serve further, becoming a charter member of the Deer Creek Lion's Club. He's worked on the Deer Creek Township board as treasurer. He served on the Deer Creek school board, where his children Terry (Battle Lake), Garry (Perham), Carol Boe (Mills, Wyo.) and Linda (Rotunda West, Fla.), each attended. He's served at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Deer Creek for much of his life in any capacity he could.

"The only duty he never had was secretary, organist and pastor," Terry said of his dad.

Many may remember Helmer as an election worker. He said he's never missed a chance to vote and voted for whomever he felt would do the best job.

His giving spirit and work ethic are attributes that stand out among his children. They all recall how he made it a priority to attend each of their events throughout school. He was still the school's No. 1 fan for many years, according to his daughter Linda.

Helmer's wife was right there too. When she passed away from cancer in 2009, Helmer had to follow her example and learn to do his own cooking and taking care of the home. They'd been married 67 years.

While he's still accomplishing a lot, his children were thankful for the community that's been watching out for Helmer in more recent years. He's starting to get back from the community all that he's given. Carol says he's been able to stay a part of the community for so long for a couple reasons.

"He's a stubborn old German," she said and added that it's also likely his extra strong coffee plays a factor.