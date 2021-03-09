Wadena-Deer Creek high school band director, Lisa Weniger, has been selected to be a member of the American School Band Directors Association.

Founded in 1953, the American School Band Directors Association (ASBDA) is a national organization for band directors whose mission is to promote, enhance and preserve quality school programs through leadership and fellowship of exemplary band directors.

Minnesota ASBDA colleagues examined Ms. Weniger’s proven record, listened to her bands (some recordings as well) and selected her for the Association.

“To become an "Active Status" ASBDA Member directors must first fit the following criteria:

Band directors of established personal and professional integrity who are actively engaged in exemplary teaching and directing, or supervision of school bands on the elementary, middle school, junior high, and/or high school levels.

Paramount in consideration of a candidate, and superseding all other qualifications, should be their personal character traits and professional ethics record in their present and previous positions. Their record of service in their district and state associations shall be above question.

Experience as a band director in public or private schools. A candidate must have completed a minimum of five (5) years experience in the field.

Quality of Work: The work of the candidate should be evaluated on the merits of the bands consistently produced. The work of the candidate should be of exemplary quality as to command the respect of their colleagues in the state he/she represents.

A candidate for membership must have a sponsor who is currently an ASBDA member.”

Weniger will be formally accepted into the organization at the ASBDA National Convention in St. Augustine, Fla., June 29-July 2.

Weniger was also previously nominated for Teach of the Year in Minnesota in 2020.