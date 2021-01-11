The year 2021 is going to be an exciting one for the parents of Charli Kaye, the first baby born for the new year at Lakewood Health Systems in Staples.

The parents, Katie Bounds and Brandon Lorentz, Wadena, welcomed their new baby girl into the world at 4:42 p.m. on January 1. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches, according to a Lakewood Health Systems news release.

The delivering providers were Dr. Lindsay Leveille and Carrie Kneisl, CMN/CNP. To celebrate Charli’s birth, the Lakewood Health System Auxiliary and Piecemakers Quilting Club of Staples presented gifts to the family in honor of the New Year. The Auxiliary gave a gift of $50 and the Piecemakers Quilting Club gave a beautiful handmade baby quilt, prepared just for the 2021 New Year’s baby. The Auxiliary and Piecemakers Quilting Club annually present gifts to the family of the New Year’s baby at Lakewood.

All patients who give birth at Lakewood Health System receive gifts to help prepare them for life at home. These gifts include a candlelight dinner, a massage, an infant car seat, a CD of baby photos, a diaper bag, a complimentary home visit by the expectations team and a case of diapers.

