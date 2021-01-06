Sawyer was born at 4:07 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, to Avery and Zack Kelderman of Wadena. He weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 22 inches long at birth. His siblings are Tucker and Parker, according to a TCHC news release.

“It feels like it’s going to be a good year,” remarked Avery Kelderman after hearing she would be giving birth to the first baby of 2021. She had known for some time that she was in the running, making this birth all the more exciting.

Kelderman now has three children and each one was delivered at Tri-County Health Care. Baby Sawyer was delivered by Laura DuChene, M.D. Kelderman issued a special thank you to Sonia Mordh, RN, stating that she had been a prominent part of past deliveries and was thankful she was by her side for the birth of her third son.

“Every baby I’ve had here has been a good experience,” said Kelderman

This year, the family was awarded an extra special gift basket comprised of items from local shops and stores.

The gift basket has a $500 value and includes: