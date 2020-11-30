Things have gotten a bit hairy for Wadena barber Rick Johnson, and health concerns have led him to cut his career short after an epic 62 years of professional hair cutting.

Retirement was in the cards for a few years, but after injuring his toe and being advised to stay off of it for extended periods of time, Johnson knew it was time to hang up the shears. Johnson suffers from diabetes and after splitting his big toe, his surgeon told him he had to amputate the toe or potentially he would lose his leg to infection. The operation means he can’t stand up long enough to give the 10-20 haircuts a day he was known for doing for generations of families.

It wasn’t how he hoped to end his work at Rick’s Barber Shop or when he hoped to close this chapter but Johnson can say he still loved the work that brought him to Wadena 55 years ago.

“You can tell that he liked it because when he had to come home and tell us that he had to stop because of his health, we just cried,” Gail Johnson, Rick’s wife, said.

Johnson, 79, knew he wanted to barber ever since he was a sophomore in high school. He was friends with a man named Roy Melin who used to cut hair in Menahga and gained interest in the profession by observing him.

"I used to go and watch him cut hair, and I was always fascinated by it," Johnson said. There were three barbers in Menahga at the time.

Right after graduation, Johnson began barber school in August at the Miller Vocational High School in Minneapolis, giving his first official hair cut on Aug. 3, 1959, to an older man called Patsy. The man was drunk a lot of the time, Johnson said. Patsy normally hadn't had a haircut in about three months and needed a shave. The endeavor took Johnson a couple hours.

He arrived in Wadena in 1966 and went to work in the third chair of Helmers Barber Shop with Helmer Wallevand and Chauncey Fox at 14 Colfax Ave. SW (in a building where Pederson Law Firm currently sits). Johnson worked for Helmer until 1970 when he bought the shop from Helmer and after that Helmer and Chauncey were his employees.

In 1975, the building was sold and Rick moved to 324 South Jefferson where he had two chairs, with Helmer and Chauncey each working three days per week. Chauncey died in 1977, while Helmer’s career ended after being struck by a car near the barber shop in 1982. Johnson remained at that location kitty corner to the courthouse for the rest of his career, in a building with much of the nostalgia you’d expect from a guy who’d been in the business for so long.

Those who’ve walked through the door may recollect Johnson's affinity for collecting Hard Rock Cafe shot glasses. He’s got over 150 of them.

Johnson is known for many other skills in the community and abroad. He’s been a member of the Wadena Lion’s Club going on 54 years. In that club, he earned the Hall of Fame honor from District 5M9 in 2015. He’s got more pins showing on his vest than vest showing around the pins.

He was named Person of the Year by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce in 2016 for his work in sports and business.

Sporting talent

Sports have been a lifelong passion of his since being a four sport athlete, lettering in those sports for four years throughout high school. Johnson stays connected to sports through his participation as the Minnesota Amateur Baseball HOF president, while being a member of the hall. He was elected to the spot in 2009 after serving as president and secretary of the Hi-10 League. The former first baseman played amateur baseball in the 1950s and 60s for Menahga, Sebeka and Wadena.

He also shares his love of sports by announcing basketball at Wadena-Deer Creek basketball games and has been considered the “Sid Hartman” of Wadena. He’s been doing that work for over 25 years.

His decision to enter barbering could have been stymied in his formative years had he chosen a different direction. He actually visited with members of the University of Minnesota men’s football team and briefly considered joining the crew but after closer examination of his prospective teammates, he decided he may not be big enough to play ball with them.

“I mean those guys were big, and here this country kid come in, I said, ‘I ain’t gonna play with that bunch,’” Rick said with a laugh.

He made the Minnesota Twins practice squad but when he was told he would grow tired of riding in the bus so much, he moved on. Those were decisions he’s content with.

“I’ve never been sorry,” Rick said. “We did have some plans to do other things but we decided to stay here because our kids could get to know their grandparents.”

Gail, 74, ran her daycare business for 32 years in Wadena, first as Gail’s Daycare then Grandma Gail’s Daycare. She retired in March of this year.

The couple’s children Mark Johnson and Kelly Puttin recall the effect of their father’s work ethic on their lives.

“Just his work ethic,” Mark said of his father. “I look forward to going to work in the morning.”

"I have many memories of my dad working at the barbershop," Puttin said in an email. "I would get up early to go have breakfast with him knowing it would be just him and me. We would then go to the shop and he would take me to school."

Puttin also got engaged in front of the barber shop, a surprise planned by her husband and father. Her father's work life left an impression on her.

"My dad always told me that when you work hard you will see the rewards at the end," Puttin said. "Don't settle. Always stand up for yourself. I think he has had a great ride. It's been fun to see however many heads he has cut in his many years."

Through the rotation of times in Wadena, Johnson looks back on coming to town where there were 11 barbers in town. With his retirement, there are none in Wadena and just one in Wadena County - Bob Horn in Verndale. The two have talked about being the last ones in a dying field.

“I really enjoyed being a barber. You know I had such wonderful customers in Wadena,” Johnson said. But not just Wadena, he’s had regulars from well outside the region.

“I’ve called some of them and talked to them and they’ve understood, but they don’t want me to quit,” Johnson said smiling. “I think I gave Wadena enough. But it’s a great town and you know it’s hard to just walk away from it the way I had to.”

Johnson is unsure just how many haircuts he’s done over the years, but they’ve not just been for men. When he was trained, it was for women's haircuts too, he continues to cut his wife’s hair - and his own.

“I’m not just going to roll over and die,” Johnson said.

Of course, once a barber, always a barber. Even in retirement, Johnson hears the same request as he has throughout his life of barbering: “Bring your clippers,” as his plans to visit a relative often include. As long as he is able, he’ll proudly bring his clippers.