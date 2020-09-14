The following marriage licenses were reported Sept. 8-11 in Wadena County:
- Richard Thomas Tumberg and Rachel Ann Wiskow, both of New York Mills.
- Patrick James Neurer II and Rochelle Irene Michels, both of Verndale.
- Joseph Michael Peters and Leah Ramona Olmscheid, both of Bluffton.
- Shawn Patrick Peterson and Monica Marie Swanson, both of Deer Creek.
- Jed Michael Evenson and Kathryn Ann Vandenheuvel, both of New York Mills.
- Cory John Anderson and Michelle Jean Donat, both of Verndale.
- Brandon Wayne Kramer and Melissa Ann Pierson, both of Wadena.
- Samuel Eric Robben and Clara Cora Cline, both of Staples.
- Ryan Lee Hoffman and Regina Ann Elsner, both of Menahga.