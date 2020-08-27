ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — As one of the finalists in this year’s Princess Kay of the Milky Way competition, Mackenzie Craig of Alexandria was treated to a unique honor: having her likeness carved in butter.

Craig, daughter of David and Wendy Craig, was among the 10 finalists for the Princess Kay title. Brenna Connelly, a 19-year-old college student from Byron, was crowned the winner at a private ceremony that was streamed virtually on Aug. 12.

In order to enter, participants must have some personal connection to a dairy farm, such as their family farm or workplace. Dairy princesses are selected at the county level, and those individuals have the opportunity to become the next Princess Kay.

Craig, 19, grew up on a dairy farm and competed in Future Farmers of America and 4-H. She’s worked for multiple other dairy farmers and recently graduated from Ridgewater College with a degree in dairy management.

“In that moment, I felt blessed, honored and filled with joy because that was one of my most proudest moments,” Craig said in a Facebook preview video of the finalists.