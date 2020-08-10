A benefit account has been set up at First National Bank in Henning for former WDC teacher Jay Patterson, who suffered a fall and is now being treated for cancer.

While working on a building project in Oct. 2019, Jay fell approximately 25’. He was hospitalized for 10 days during which time he underwent surgery to replace the hip on his right side and again a week later to plate the 13 breaks in nine ribs on his left side. After a month of in-patient rehab, he was able to receive home care and finally in January outpatient physical therapy.

In March of 2020, it became obvious that Jay was exhibiting rapidly progressing additional symptoms.

Due to Covid restrictions his diagnosis of aggressive Large B Cell Lymphoma was far advanced by the time he received the necessary care. Tumors on both frontal lobes of his brain caused extreme deficits in memory, processing, cognition, balance, and speech. His doctor has told him that he was nearly comatose and very close to losing his life to the brain tumors.

He is currently receiving treatment at Mayo in Rochester necessitating extensive travel and lodging in addition to quickly mounting medical expenses. Multiple days of hospitalization at Mayo are required for each treatment twice each month. Treatments are scheduled to continue for the foreseeable future.

Jay married Jeanne Cordes while they both taught in Madison. In 1979 they moved back to Jeanne’s hometown of Henning.

Jay taught English and coached drama at Deer Creek for 10 years, then completed his teaching career with 39 years doing the same at Wadena-Deer Creek.

Friends and organizers of Patterson's benefit are asking for financial support and prayers at this time. Donations are being accepted c/o First National Bank of Henning, 512 Douglas Avenue, PO Box 96, Henning, MN 56551 under the account name Jay Patterson Benefit.

You may also donate at GoFundMe.com and search for Jay Patterson Benefit. Follow Jay's progress on CaringBridge.org under the name Jay Patterson.