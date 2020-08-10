HEWITT -- Rumbling down dirt roads in rural Hewitt you’re more likely to arrive at the home of Todd and Connie Doll by accident than on purpose. There’s now a memorable landmark to remind you where you are once you find it.

As of Saturday, July 25, the family farm now has a new sign rising up along the road with the American flag proudly displayed and these words beneath its stripes, “Respect this or leave.”

The “this” refers to the American flag. Aside from that single message, the sign is topped with the family name and Connie and Todd’s name are included on a seed sales sign below.

Connie said the sign speaks for itself but in other words it means “Respect the flag or you can either leave our home or the country, however you need to interpret it,” Connie said.

There is no political party to speak of within the message or elsewhere in public view. The message speaks directly to those that choose to disrespect the flag, the Doll family members said.

The idea for the flag came from some brainstorming between Todd and his granddaughter Jenna Toftum. Toftum said she was fed up with conversations she'd heard about it being OK to disrespect or burn the American flag. The family didn’t identify anyone in particular but referenced people sharing their opinion that it’s OK to disrespect the flag.

That’s where Todd drew the line. His father, Francis, fought in WWII including in the Battle of Bulge and was among those in the U.S. Army that landed at Omaha Beach on D-Day. Bloody endeavors like that planted a seed of patriotism within Todd and eventually on to his children and grandchildren. The flag is a symbol he feels demands respect.

There's not a lot of traffic that passes the family's farm. But the family members said they've heard positive responses from those that have seen it.

“It looks really good,” Jenna said of the finished project. Todd and Jenna spent roughly 30 hours creating it over a couple months.

For those interested in viewing the sign, it’s located near the Doll’s farm off Hwy 73 on 600th Ave, between Deer Creek, Hewitt and Wrightstown.