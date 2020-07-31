BEMIDJI — Lester Johnson turned 98 on Tuesday and to celebrate his special day during the coronavirus pandemic, his daughter surprised him with 98 American flags at the end of his driveway.

Johnson is a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and now lives at 163 Townhall Road in Bemidji with his wife Irene. For his birthday, his daughter, Loree Pederson, asked for people to drive by and honk their horn.

“Not many of us make it to 98 years old and even less WWII Battle of the Bulge Veterans,” Pederson said in an email. “Every day we lose many of our greatest generation.”