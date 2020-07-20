The following marriage licenses were reported July 6-10 in Wadena County:
- Michael Travis Listrom and Michele Marie Pederson, both of Wadena.
- Brice Bernard Hermsen and Ashley Rae Christiansen, both of Sebeka.
- Paul Anthony Champagne Jr and Tammy Marie Spicer, both of Wadena.
- Jason Jeffrey Steinke and Kristy Sue Kinnunen, both of Proctor.
- Thomas Arthur Seely, and Bobbi Jo Seely, both of Verndale.
- Christopher Adam Klemek and Keli Jo Ramsay, both of Wadena.
- Noah Christopher MacPherson and Jessie Diane O’Hern, both of Frazee.