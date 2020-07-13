While he enjoys the opportunity to sing the National Anthem or just sing in general, Roggenkamp was equally privileged to share with the crowd a flag he delivered from the Horace, N.D., Fire Department to Wadena County. The "Thin Red Line" flag honors those fire fighters who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. In this case, the flag was in honor of fallen firefighter Captain Michael Bell.

Bell was a member of the Farmington Fire Department in Farmington, Maine, and lost his life Sept. 19, 2019, in a propane explosion. The memorial flag, which Roggenkamp would soon pass on, started in Washington and was making its way across the country towards Bell's home. The flag and its journey was made possible by non-profit Ruck for the Fallen, which raises funds for families of first responders and veterans that have lost their lives in the line of duty. The flag is like a U.S. flag, but black and white aside from one red line through the middle.

Roggenkamp had members of the Horace fire department sign the flag and asked that his brothers' fire departments do the same. That meant that Travis Roggenkamp in Bluffton and Louie Roggenkamp of Sebeka were joining the list before the flag went on to another area on its way home. Departments also added badges and medals that show the journey the flag took.

"When Louie or Travis are done with it they'll deliver it as far as they want to go," Roggenkamp said.

Part of the requirements for delivery of the flag are that it must ride in the front seat next to the driver. Lee was happy to have the memory of the captain at his side. Lee said he is still going through the training to be a fire fighter in Horace but was proud to be joining the ranks of others that serve.

Lee had another reason to come out on Sunday as his brothers and uncle were racing. His brother Travis managed to take first, his uncle Sam took third and Louie took fourth.