There’s something about getting behind the wheel of a childhood car that transports the rider back to another time and place.

For Dana Damm of rural Wadena, that car from his birth to age 15 was a 1970 Pontiac GTO. He remembers it fondly for its power, loud exhaust and most importantly the driver, his dad Earl Damm, who passed away in 2008 at 63 years old.

Dana grew up riding in that car and since his mom and dad picked it up in New York Mills, it was always a project car. Sometimes so embarrassingly so that Dana would ask to be dropped off a block from school so he wouldn't be seen getting out of the loud car. Now, at 35 years old, he realizes how silly he was.

Many nights after Earl got off from work, he’d get back to work tinkering on the body or fine tuning the 455 engine in that car. He made sure the family always had a vehicle running even if it was a loud and rather unsightly classic.

Over the years, the car was in the family, Earl had done body work, painting, replacing the motor after the original one blew up, steady maintenance and even switched it from a manual transmission to automatic so his wife, Paula, could drive it. He even traded a different vehicle to have the upholstery redone to a blue velvet that made the riders feel like they were riding in luxury. Despite all the work, it was never finished.

A combination of factors brought Earl to have to sell the GTO in 1998. Paula was sick with her first of three bouts with cancer. His daughters were starting to attend college and Dana’s older brother Erik was battling his own life struggles.

“We were poor,” Dana, who is now 35, said.

The car was still just primer gray in color in 1998. Earl had aspirations of returning it to its original midnight blue color that shined when it came off the showroom floor. But an offer of $2,500 was money the family needed. Despite saying goodbye to another GTO, Earl never complained, according to Dana.

While many of the family didn’t seem to mind seeing the old car drive away, Dana, the youngest of five kids, was the only one who never got to drive the GTO. He never forgot that or the attachment his father had to them.

So in 2019, Dana began the pursuit of his dad’s GTOs. He didn’t have enough information to find the first two, but he had a lead on the last. He enlisted the help of his dad’s good friend Jim Hansen to track it down. Hansen, now chief of police for the city of Akeley had just found his old truck from his earlier days, a 1948 F-1 Ford pickup. He was excited to help Dana find that car that he knew his old friend adored.

Hansen recalled who bought the car from Earl, which led him to find that buyer, who then led him to the next buyer. The two car searchers found one of the last buyers was at Roadside Salvage near Erhard and Dana assumed the car had been stripped down for parts.

“My hope was, if they parted dad’s car out, maybe I could at least buy the steering wheel,” Dana said. Upon arriving at the salvage yard in February 2019, Dana heard the car was intact and in storage at another man’s home in Wheaton.

“I started balling,” Dana said as he knew he was close to seeing the car.

Deep snow was keeping the car parked for the remainder of winter. It turns out the salvage yard owner bought the car back from that man with plans to restore the GTO just a week before Dana arrived at his door. Dana asked if there was any way he could buy the car and asked him to name a fair price.

He told Dana he knew he’d have to sell it to him, understanding the sentimental value of the car outweighed his attachment to the car.

A deal was struck and on the first day of summer break, Dana and Hansen drove down to pick up the car.

“I was probably almost as excited as Dana,” Hansen said.

Hansen even had custom magnetic decals made to slap on the side of his truck for the drive down, which he later gave to Dana. The decals indicated that this was a special mission of the USS Oriskany, the same aircraft carrier that Earl served on during the Vietnam War. Hansen heard about the time Earl served when the two lived together for about a year while Earl was working road construction and Hansen was entering into law enforcement.

“That GTO was the love of his life,” Hansen said. He added that Earl never sacrificed time with his family to spend time on the car. That’s likely why it remained a project car all those years.

Hansen referenced the day they made the trip to haul the GTO home as “the day of reckoning.”

The moment the two laid eyes on that old GTO was one they’ll never forget. It wasn’t just intact, it was nearly exactly how Dana remembered it from 22 years ago. Even the tires and key chain remained the same.

“For me to find my dad’s car, and for it to be intact and virtually untouched … I thought it was pretty remarkable,” Dana said.

Dana brought the car home and he surprised his family that summer by showing them the car in his barn. It was an emotional trip back in time when Earl was "king of the road."

A “GTO guy”

This wasn’t Earl’s first GTO. He bought his first one new in 1964 from Goetz Motors in Wadena. He later gave that car to his sister when he enlisted in the Navy and went off to serve in Vietnam. Earl returned from Vietnam in 1969 and soon bought a brand new 1970 GTO. Dana said one story he’s been told is that his dad outran the police in that car in an effort to get Paula home before curfew. He eventually sold that GTO for a station wagon when he and Paula’s family started growing. Even without the GTO, he was still known locally as the “GTO guy.”

Earl bought his third and final GTO in 1984, the year Dana was born. That time it wasn’t the brand new model -- they were only made through 1974 afterall -- it was the 1970 GTO project Earl hoped to fix up with his son 12-year-old son Erik.

The reason Dana thought to pursue the GTOs of his father’s past is because he loves family history and collecting old stuff. His shop includes a classic Cadillac. He’s becoming the car guy that his dad was, except he doesn’t have all the mechanical background his father did.

That being said, Dana has every hope of bringing the car back to life. He sought out the help of Motor Trend's "Garage Squad," a reality TV show that includes a group of car nuts bent on helping people finish those project cars in their lives. Dana received feedback that his application has been accepted but the show has been on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dana would love the extra help, but he isn’t going to wait for "Garage Squad" if he can finish the car himself.

Reaching the finish line

On Father’s Day this year, Dana, a Henning science teacher, and Mike Shrode, a WDC engineering and technology instructor, worked on the car for the first time hoping to bring it back to life.

“My intentions are to finish my dad’s car,” Dana said. “Our goal is to have it mechanically running this summer."

His intentions over the winter are to complete the body work.

“I’m kind of trying to do it how Dad would have wanted it finished,” Dana said.

He looks forward to taking his wife and mom for a cruise when it is complete. He’ll gladly take on the name of “GTO guy” like his father before him.