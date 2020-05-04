With cars lined up at the softball complex and balloons galore, friends and family of Irma Allen were delighted to see one another again in celebration of “a very special person,” as Allen’s neighbors the Knutsons said. Allen smiled as people honked and waved and shared how beautiful she looked on her 100th birthday.

Allen’s granddaughter, Allison Uselman, distributed decorations and lead the excitement of “Happy birthday” honks and sweet air hugs, and even a second time around the block for the “great woman,” as Jeff Harrison said.

“In my short time as the Methodist pastor in town, all the while I thought I was making pastoral calls to Irma, I think the reality was that she was pastoring me! I delight and take great joy each time I get the opportunity to call on Irma. She is a woman of faith, of fun-loving character; she is strong, resilient, and full of hope and wisdom,” said Joyful Spirit United Methodist Rev. Amy VanValkenburg in an email.

Many talked of being welcomed to family activities and all praised Allen’s musical talents, from playing the piano at Joyful Spirit United Methodist to the handbell choir and teaching people how to play the piano. Ray and Judy Mitchell noted the “big” positive impact Allen has had on their lives, including all their sons having piano lessons with Allen.

“We didn’t have any trouble with her. She’s always a sweetheart,” Ray said.

The Knutsons, too, experienced plentiful piano concerts with Allen. Jeff and Kathy Harrison have supported Allen’s music program along the way after knowing her for over 40 years from church. While decorating her car with signs and balloons, Kathy played a CD of Allen playing the piano.

“Irma is a change maker. She is an extraordinary musician and in addition to that, she made learning an art form - students and those who could enjoy the fruits of Irma's mentor-ship and guidance will tell you, she delights in making music and that shines through everyone who has had the honor of being her pupil or friend,” VanValkenburg said in an email.

Allen even received a special musical treat of her own from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Department to the tune of “Happy birthday Grandma.”

"Irma, my Grandma is the most amazing, strong, generous and caring person I know," Uselman said in an email. "She gave me the gift of music, of learning, of how to work hard for something you want, how to preserve through disappointment, and how to always see the good in people with a positive attitude. I could not ask for a better role model in my life whom I love very much."