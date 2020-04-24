Funk, a graduate of Pequot Lakes High School, attends M State’s Wadena campus. He previously earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at University of North Dakota and ultimately hopes to become a nurse practitioner working in rural health care. He currently works for Northern Pines Mental Health Center in Staples.

The $500 Mark Welter World Citizen Award is a tribute to Minnesota State students who best exemplify the thoughts, words and actions demanded by citizens of an interconnected 21 st century world. Approximately 20 students are recognized from Minnesota State’s 30 two-year colleges and seven universities each year.

The award is sponsored by the Welter Family Foundation and the student advocacy group LeadMN. Ideally, the students selected and nominated share some or all of the following beliefs/commitments: