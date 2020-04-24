Luke Funk, a second-year nursing student at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, has been awarded a Mark M. Welter World Citizen Award scholarship.
Funk, a graduate of Pequot Lakes High School, attends M State’s Wadena campus. He previously earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at University of North Dakota and ultimately hopes to become a nurse practitioner working in rural health care. He currently works for Northern Pines Mental Health Center in Staples.
The $500 Mark Welter World Citizen Award is a tribute to Minnesota State students who best exemplify the thoughts, words and actions demanded by citizens of an interconnected 21 st century world. Approximately 20 students are recognized from Minnesota State’s 30 two-year colleges and seven universities each year.
The award is sponsored by the Welter Family Foundation and the student advocacy group LeadMN. Ideally, the students selected and nominated share some or all of the following beliefs/commitments:
- All people are of a common species who share a common adventure in a common home.
- The world shares common problems (pollution, terrorism, challenges) but views them through differing cultural and religious value perspectives.
- All citizens of planet Earth mutually share an interconnected, fragile biosphere.
- All people-all cultures, all creeds, all colors, and all countries-have been “depositors and with drawers at the world bank of knowledge.”
- Our world is increasingly, inexorably, and undeniably interdependent.
- No one nation, people, religion, or creed can unilaterally deal with contemporary challenges of pollution, population, poverty, pandemics, and peace.