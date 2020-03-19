The Wadena American Legion recently chose Wadena-Deer Creek student Elliot Doyle to attend the 72nd Annual American Legion “Legion Boys State”, to be held on the Campus of St. John’s University, in Collegeville, June 14-20, 2020.

Elliot is the son of Holly and Ben Doyle of Wadena.

Dennis Peterson was named Post Boys State Chairman. Scholars to Boys State must be juniors in high school. They are singly honored in view of their qualifications set forth as requirements in selecting them. They are named through cooperation of the Post, high school faculty and leading citizens in the community.

Legion Boys State is a practical learning experience in local and state government. Its citizens will apply knowledge already gained through their school experience and additional knowledge provided through instruction by competent individuals from selected governmental areas to organize and operate their own city, county and state governments. They will be encouraged, through participation, toward a better civic behavior and appreciation of our democratic ideals.

Programs will be considered without reference to any existing political party and will be free from political propaganda. It is not a recreational outing. Legion Boys State was first held in Minnesota in 1949 with 169 boys attending on the St. Paul Campus, University of Minnesota. Last year there were approximately 300 boys on the campus of St. John’s University for the 2019 Boys State Program. The local post has been represented by boys through the history of the program.