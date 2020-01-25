United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties welcomed four new board members to their organization, according to a United Way news release.

Sadie Christiansen is the Director of Human Resources at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Christiansen has been in the HR profession for 16 years, previously working for Glencoe Regional Health Services. She is happy to join the efforts of United Way and assist in bringing resources and opportunity to the residents of Wadena and Otter Tail Counties.



Mike Rowe is currently the Superintendent and Community Education Director of Henning Public Schools. Before coming to Henning, Rowe worked for nine years at the ROCORI School District in Cold Spring. He was an elementary teacher, district instructional coach and head football coach.



Pat Sjolie is Vice President of Ancillary Services at Perham Health and has been with the organization for 11 years. Prior to Perham Health, Sjolie was the Director of the Medical Laboratory Technician Program at M-State, Fergus Falls. She began her health care career at Lake Region Healthcare, Fergus Falls.



Casey Ward is the administrator of the Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake. He previously worked as a nursing home administrator in International Falls with the Good Samaritan Society. Ward was able to relocate back to Otter Tail County in August of 2018 when an administrator position became available in Battle Lake.



The current group of board members include:

President: Jackie Hendrickson - StoneL, Fergus Falls

President Elect: Carolyn Glesne - Retired, Underwood



Past President: Jeff Drake - Fergus Falls Public Schools



Treasurer: Mick Siems - Mill Street Residence, Fergus Falls

Secretary: Diane Thorson - Retired, Henning

The members at large are:

Pastor Tom Peterson - Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls

Gary Sellman - Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank, Wadena

Jose Alba - Tri-County Healthcare, Wadena

Diane Hanson - Bell Bank, Pelican Rapids

JoAnn Thompson - Otter Tail Power Company

Tim Kelly - St. William’s Living Center, Parkers Prairie



The board of directors is responsible for setting and establishing policies and procedures for the operation and management of United Way. Members also oversee the distribution of all funds and set the annual campaign goal, according to a United Way news release. If you would like more information about United Way's mission to Improve Lives, visit uwotw.org.