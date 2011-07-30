A website featuring hundreds of photographs of sculptures and medallic art by Joseph Kiselewski has just been completed, according to a news release from the creators of the site.

Kiselewski was a Polish farm boy from Browerville at the beginning of the last century. He went on to become a world renowned sculptor and medallic artist with a studio in New York City from 1929 until the early 1980s when he retired to Browerville.

Among the many images on the website are Kiselewski’s sculpture of Benito Mussolini, created when he studied in Rome in the late 1920s and the giant sun dial that he created for the 1939 World’s Fair. The site also includes his autobiography and a dramatic video of the night his studio went up in flames.

The website was created by Barb Noland, Kiselewski’s grand niece, Colin King, Jan King, and Tim King of Dreams United/Suenos Unidos. The site is called The Art of Joseph Kiselewski and can be found at kiselewskisculpture.com

The website was made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. A number of Kiselewski’s smaller sculptures can be found at American Heritage Bank in Browerville.