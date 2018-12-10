Wadena-Deer Creek Preschool students handed over a heaping helping of warmth when they recently collected 99 pairs of pajamas for Someplace Safe. “This is just awesome,” said Chris K., an advocate for Someplace Safe in Wadena. “We greatly appreciate this donation as there’s a need here and in the area.” The holiday-giving project is tied into Scholastic’s Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive. For every pair collected, Scholastic donates a book to go with them. WDC Preschool teacher Sarah Steinkopf started the project last year in her classroom. This year, the entire WDC Preschool program took part in the drive, resulting in more than quadrupling the number of pajamas.

Steinkopf said the preschoolers were very enthusiastic about the idea of a pajama drive. She also said it's important for children to give to others and not always be on the receiving end.“We talk about how happy these kids will be when they get the pajamas and book. It also helps them learn how blessed they are to have the things they have as some kids don't even have a pair of pajamas. It's fun to see the excitement when the kids bring in their pajamas for the drive. We are so thankful for the many generous preschool families,” said Steinkopf.Alicia Johnson, Deb Fitzsimmons, Jan Bernu and Sarah Steinkopf's preschool classes took part in the Scholastic PJ Drive.