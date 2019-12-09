Brandon Nims, Sebeka High School junior, was awarded the VFW Sixth District Voice of Democracy first place medal and certificate at the Sixth District meeting at Granite Post 468 in St. Cloud, Saturday, Dec. 7.

Brandon, who was the Elmer Goche VFW Post 3922 (Wadena) Voice of Democracy winner, was selected from a field of 25 entrants to Post 3922 and from a field of 20 entrants to the VFW Sixth District.

The Voice of Democracy is an audio-essay contest for students in grades 9-12. Students must write, and then record, a 3-5 minute essay on the given theme; the theme for 2019-2020 is “What Makes America Great.” Brandon’s essay and recording will be forwarded to the MN Department VFW Voice of Democracy competition. Brandon and his parents have been invited to the MN Department VFW Mid-Winter meeting in January at which time the state winner will be announced.