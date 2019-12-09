Pemberton Law recently announced the passing of the law firm's namesake, Richard “Dick” Pemberton, on Dec. 1, 2019, at the age of 87.

"He joined the firm in 1960 and retired in 2015, leaving an enduring mark on the firm, Fergus Falls, and the entire Minnesota legal community," according to a news release from Pemberton Law. "He taught all of us about advocacy, tenacity, integrity, and excellence, and this will be his lasting legacy. We will miss him dearly, and extend our sympathy to his wife, children, grandchildren, and the rest of the Pemberton family."

Service was held Monday, Dec. 9, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.