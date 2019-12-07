White has been involved in the Teacher Award program for many years. He was recognized for his participation in the 2018-2019 year. He's been recognized before in the 2016-2017 year.

White said he is passionate about the program as it recognizes educators that promote citizenship and patriotism in the classrooms. In recent years, White has seen several local teachers be recognized locally and beyond for their work in the schools.

"I think we've got teachers out there that need to be recognized," White said. "I dearly enjoy working on this program."

White began promoting the program in 2004 and hopes to once again take a more active role in it.



