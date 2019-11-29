Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr recently announced the local awardee of the Minnesota Sheriff's Association Scholarship program for 2019 is Sydney Weniger, a Verndale native.

The association awards scholarships each year to individuals planning to become Minnesota Peace Officers. The applicants apply through their local Sheriff's Offices. This year, the scholarship committee chose 22 recipients.

The members of the Minnesota Sheriff's Association offer their congratulations to each of the scholarship awardees. The qualifications and academic excellence shown by this awardee reflect the dedication and pride of the young people in the State of Minnesota who will enter the difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public service.

For additional information on the Minnesota Sheriff's Association, please visit www.mnsheriff.org



