Amber Johnson, from Sebeka, was the champion at a regional Collegiate Discussion Meet at the University of Minnesota – Crookston on October 22, hosted by the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF).

Johnson is studying agriculture communications and communications studies. The runner-up was Jennah Anderson from Cokato who is studying agricultural education.

Undergraduate students in agriculture from U of M – Crookston took part in the meet. Students participated in two rounds of discussion and were judged on their basic knowledge of critical farm issues and their ability to exchange ideas and information in a setting aimed at cooperative problem solving.

Johnson and Anderson will advance to the state Collegiate Discussion meet to be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 as part of the 101st MFBF Annual Meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington. The state winner receives an expense paid trip from the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation sponsored by Christensen Farms to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) Collegiate Discussion Meet in March 2020. The winner also receives a $500 scholarship and the runner-up a $250 scholarship from the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation sponsored by Gislason & Hunter.