Miron is a biology undergrad student, and competes on the track team as a thrower. The Wadena native chose bone marrow donation as her social impact initiative titled: Be the Match: Bone Marrow Donation. Miron was previously crowned Miss Wadena in 2018.

"My goal with this as Miss Moorhead 2020 is to raise awareness about bone marrow donation, shatter the misconceptions associated with it, and to encourage as many people to join the registry as possible," Miron wrote. "I am so honored and thankful for the opportunity to represent the great community of Moorhead through the Miss America Organization, and I am looking forward to the opportunities ahead."

The Miss Moorhead director Amber Nelson said the pageant is an open format allowing any girl living, working or attending school in Minnesota to enter. Nelson said it was Miron's poise, relatability and talent that helped her win the interview and talent scholarships at the event. That also thrust her into the top place.

"She was very jovial," Nelson said. "She had a phenomenal talent."

Miron will move on to compete in the Miss Minnesota competition in June. She was unavailable for further comment.



