Recipients include:

Brett Brockpahler of Sebeka is in her third year of the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of Jamestown.

Brooke Rehm of Henning is in her second year of the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of North Dakota.

Halley Maas of West Fargo is in her first year of the Master of Science in Nursing program at Graceland University.

Jeanne Brandvold of Perham is in her second year of the Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Management program at Western Governors University.

Jennifer Stifter of Menahga is in her second year of the pharmacy program at North Dakota State University College of Health Professions.

The Jim Lawson Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Jim Lawson, administrator of Tri-County Hospital from 1980 to 1995. The purpose is to encourage and promote qualified individuals from the hospital’s service area to pursue an advanced or graduate level health care career. The scholarship is awarded annually to one student who meets the advanced qualifications, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release.