The new parents Maria and Miguel Garcia - Molina were gracious to receive the goodie bag.

Wadena County Dairy Association president Bruce Richter accompanied the junior dairy princesses Jenna Seibert and Morgan Wiese and said this was just one of several events the group takes part in during a busy dairy month. Look for them soon at the Wadena County Fair, where you can enjoy one (or two) of their famous dairy delights at the malt stand.