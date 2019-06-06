June Dairy Days: Dairy Association welcomes first baby of June
What's better than getting a brand new baby? Perhaps getting a brand new outfit, book and bottle to go with her.
June is Dairy Month and the Wadena County branch of the American Dairy Association showed a warm welcome to the first baby of June at Tri-County Health Care. They welcomed Amy Molina - Garcia on Wednesday, though she was born the evening of Monday, June 3, weighing in at 7 pounds and 6 ounces.
The new parents Maria and Miguel Garcia - Molina were gracious to receive the goodie bag.
Wadena County Dairy Association president Bruce Richter accompanied the junior dairy princesses Jenna Seibert and Morgan Wiese and said this was just one of several events the group takes part in during a busy dairy month. Look for them soon at the Wadena County Fair, where you can enjoy one (or two) of their famous dairy delights at the malt stand.