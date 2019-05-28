Van Erp inducted into Lions Hall of Fame
Past District Governor Margeret Van Erp, was inducted into the Lions MD5M Hall of Fame, at the Multiple convention recently held at the Shooting Star Event Center.
Lion Margaret is a 23 year member of the Bluffton Lions Club and has been the club secretary since 2002.
She has been active in the district serving as cabinet secretary, Zone chair, secretary trainer and many more positions. PDG Margaret is an example of what Lions is all about. She continues to live the Lions motto "We Serve."