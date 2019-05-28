Search
    Van Erp inducted into Lions Hall of Fame

    By Pioneer Journal Staff on May 28, 2019 at 4:08 p.m.
    Past International Director Bruce Beck, PDG Margaret Van Erp and Lions Club International first Vice President Dr. Jung-Yul Choi at a recent Lions convention. Submitted photo

    Past District Governor Margeret Van Erp, was inducted into the Lions MD5M Hall of Fame, at the Multiple convention recently held at the Shooting Star Event Center.

    Lion Margaret is a 23 year member of the Bluffton Lions Club and has been the club secretary since 2002.

    She has been active in the district serving as cabinet secretary, Zone chair, secretary trainer and many more positions. PDG Margaret is an example of what Lions is all about. She continues to live the Lions motto "We Serve."

