Tree bench ready and waiting in Tapley Park

Thrivent Action Team dollars were at work in the community on Thursday, May 9. A new family bench was created and installed around a young tree at Tapley Park in SW Wadena. Heading the project was Thrivent member and park neighbor Daryl Pearson with the help of Park Board Member Dean Krogstad, and city employees Shawn Swenson and Andy Worden. The new bench is a great spot, especially families with young children to rest, relax, play and perhaps enjoy a picnic, according to Tapley Park neighbor Vicki Pearson.