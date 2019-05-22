Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Tree bench ready and waiting in Tapley Park

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 5:15 a.m.
    Working on the tree bench project are Thrivent member and park neighbor Daryl Pearson with the help of Park Board Member Dean Krogstad, and city employees Shawn Swenson and Andy Worden. Submitted photo1 / 3
    Chloe and Kylie Besett test out the new platform at Tapley Park. Submitted photo2 / 3
    A neighborhood family tests out the new tree bench in Tapley Park. Submitted photo3 / 3

    Thrivent Action Team dollars were at work in the community on Thursday, May 9. A new family bench was created and installed around a young tree at Tapley Park in SW Wadena. Heading the project was Thrivent member and park neighbor Daryl Pearson with the help of Park Board Member Dean Krogstad, and city employees Shawn Swenson and Andy Worden. The new bench is a great spot, especially families with young children to rest, relax, play and perhaps enjoy a picnic, according to Tapley Park neighbor Vicki Pearson.

    Explore related topics:communitypeopleTree benchtapley parkWadenaParksThrivent Action
    randomness