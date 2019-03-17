Aldrich native and director of University of North Dakota Special Collections, Curt Hanson has joined the prestigious Archives Leadership Institute (ALI).

Funded by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, each year ALI provides premier training for a select cohort of 20 archivists who have proven themselves leaders in the profession and in their establishments.

Hanson learned the good news via email one afternoon in late February, when he was manning the reference desk of his department in the Chester Fritz Library.

"When I opened the email and read it, I went, 'Wow,'" Hanson said. "I was rather excited."

The 2019 ALI session is to gather archivists from the Library of Congress, the Library and Archives of Canada and a slew of top universities. They will not only ponder over the future of the archival craft but also discuss vision and change within it.

"Curt's acceptance into ALI is wonderful for the Libraries and UND as a whole," said Stephanie Walker, dean of Libraries & Information Resources. "It ensures that he will have the opportunity to meet even more leaders in the field and make connections that can only help us, and it means that he will be further exposed to the latest developments in the field of archival management."

Best job on campus

When Hanson obtained his master's degree in library science from Indiana University, Bloomington, he landed a job as an archivist with UND. It was almost two decades ago. About 10 years in, Hanson took the reins of the department.

"I truly think I have the best job on campus," said Hanson, an assertion he included in his ALI application. "I enjoy working with history. I enjoy working with the public, whoever that might be. The job that I have is perfectly suited for my philosophy."

For Hanson, a graduate of Staples-Motley High School, being an archivist equates a deep dive into history, a subject matter he is a maven in, by trade and by calling.

As an undergraduate student at Concordia College in Moorhead Hanson, majored in history with the intention to one day teach it at a university. But then, he had a change of heart. He did not enjoy research and writing as much as a professor should. A friend suggested he attend library school, and Hanson did not look back.

Custodian of historical treasures

There are numerous historic treasures in Hanson's custody—from the papers of prominent U.S. senators and congressmen from North Dakota to the documents of state luminaries to the University's own archives. And, then, there are various tasks associated with their arrangement, preservation and availability.

"I work on various different collections, digitize material, help patrons—everything that I get to do here, I really like," Hanson said. "I also like the fact that it is so general. I am not just working on this type of stuff or that, every day for me is different."

But on June 9-15, Hanson is to take a break from his work at UND to attend ALI on the campus of Purdue University, the regional rival of Indiana University, Bloomington, his graduate institution.

"I had never set foot on [Purdue's] campus before," he said. "The location of ALI was also very interesting to me."