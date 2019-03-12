Coleman retires after 24 years on TCHC board

"Having elderly parents and a son with a serious medical condition, it was very important to me to make a commitment to do my best to keep good health care close to home," Coleman said of why she was dedicated to serving on the board. "Not only is there still good health care close to home but there are now many specialty services available close to home so it is not necessary to travel long distances to receive these services."

"With Jeanette and her family living in rural Hewitt and working in Bertha, along with being a long-term member of the Bertha Clinic Advisory Committee, Jeanette has always been a true champion of TCHC's role in our satellite communities," said Joel Beiswenger, Tri-County president and CEO. "She also always offered a unique focus on the needs of the patients and their families related to our work. She will be missed as a member of the TCHC Board of Directors, and we sincerely thank her for her efforts and accomplishments."

As of Jan. 1, Doug Bjorklund is the newest member of the Board of Directors. Bjorklund is a banker at First National Bank of Henning, Ottertail and Battle Lake. He and his wife, Pam, live on a small beef farm just north of Henning with their four children, Kendal, Jack, Lee and Luke. Their family has a passion for showing Red Angus cattle. They spend time running around the country to different cattle shows. They also spend many hours in the gymnasiums watching the Henning boys' basketball team.

"As an officer at First National Bank in Ottertail, a resident and farmer/rancher in the Henning community, and a lifelong resident of Otter Tail County, Doug brings a comprehensive set of skills and relationships that will provide great benefit to TCHC," Beiswenger said. "We are fortunate and blessed to have him on our Board of Directors."