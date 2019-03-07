According to Fire Chief Dean Uselman, combating fires simply isn't the same as its depicted in movies. A rugged team of heros don't just kick the door down, grab the kid, maybe a cat or two then jump from a second floor window while a small army of fire fighters blast the outside of the house with a fire house. Extinguishing a fire is a tactical battle against elements. Firefighters take a precise approach to extinguishing fires and rescuing anyone unfortunate enough to find themselves within a structure fire. One tool makes this job much easier, the thermal imaging camera.

20 years ago the department took the leap and purchased a thermal imaging camera when the technology was brand new. The concept behind the camera is simple. The specialized imaging device can be used to accurately distinguish heat signatures. Bringing such a device into a burning building allows firefighters to move more quickly. Prior to using such cameras firefighters had to move throughout homes and buildings by touch. With the camera they can see virtually everything. This is especially useful for identifying victims of the fire.

The old model had started to show its age. Battery life was an issue and it just didn't have the features of newer models. Months ago, a quote summary compiled by Uselman was brought before the city council for approval. Uselman had narrowed down his selection to two different models, the Tempest brand camera from Mars supply in Duluth or the Bullard Brand camera from Heiman Fire equipment. Both cameras came loaded with new features that could help firefighters move more safely and expediently through the smoke. The city council approved the purchase of the Tempest Brand thermal imaging camera. The total cost of the new equipment and auxiliary gear cost around $6,973. The camera was partially paid for by donations to the department.

During a training session on Feb. 25, Uselman and several other firefighters took the new camera out for a test run. During this training session instructors set fire to a doll house meant to represent a residential home. Throughout the controlled burn an instructor would purposely block openings to the dollhouse to demonstrate how changes in pressure determine the route a fire will travel. While the dollhouse was on fire Uselman would point the radar like gun at the blaze recording the various heat signatures. The camera also displays metadata information like how hot the fire actually is. Everytime the instructor would obstruct one passageway flames would erupt from another opening. This surge of flames would playback beautifully on the display of the camera. The LCD display was a collage of reds, oranges, and yellows splattered across the greyed out surrounding, representing the snow filled parking lot of the fire garage.

The camera comes equipped with a plethora of modes, many of which can be customized and fine tuned to suit the user and fire fighting situation. Infrared technology is incredibly useful in a variety of situations, some of which don't always involve fire. Uselman described an instance of law enforcement tracking a suspect at night. The individual was hiding and officers were struggling to find him so they contacted the fire department. The thermal imaging camera allowed officers to see in the dark of night and easily honed in on the suspects heat signature.