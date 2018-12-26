Denny growing news coverage for Pioneer Journal

Denny, a Staples native, studied video and television production at Central Lakes College. He also attended film school at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

"I've been working in the media/video production field for seven years," Denny said. "After graduating from MSUM I worked at KVLY as the overnight photojournalist. It was my job to operate the live shot during the morning show and to go out on breaking news assignments happening at night."

Denny has also worked as an audio video specialist intern for the National Joint Powers Alliance (now Sourcewell); marketing videographer for Mills Automotive Group; and as a photojournalist at KVLY-Valley News Live in Fargo, N.D.

Wadena Pioneer Journal community editor Michael Johnson is pleased to have Denny on board to help cover the wide variety of news in the region.

"The skills that Michael brings to the Pioneer Journal will help us build on our desire to offer more video coverage of news as it's happening and continued coverage for our print publications," Johnson said.

"I look forward to telling the stories that really matter to the citizens of Wadena and Perham," Denny said. "I see working here as an opportunity to expand upon the imaging and video production knowledge I already have."

Denny started working at the Wadena Pioneer Journal and Perham Focus newspapers Nov. 5, 2018. Both papers are owned by Forum Communications Company, a media firm based in Fargo, N.D.