Wolter wins Nativity scene at Joyful Spirit

It was presented to Wolter by Kathy Harrison, Sandi Pratt and Ronnie Voge of the church.

The Nativity scene was given away as a door prize in memory of Len Messer, a past member of Wadena UMC. Len's faith was an important part of his life and something he shared in real and practical ways with his family, his church and his community, according to a Pratt.

His favorite prayer was the Serenity Prayer:

God, grant me the Serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.

"May Marge, the new owner of this nativity enjoy it for many years and be blessed with Christ's presence and peace," Pratt wrote.