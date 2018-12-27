Retirement: 50 years of joy for Joyce

"I still wake up in the morning and ask myself, 'what do I get to do today,'" Boyne said reflecting in her office just three days after her 50th anniversary at the school.

Boyne, a Bluffton resident, is part of the Roggenkamp clan and said she's always loved numbers. That's what brought her to apply for a job at the school shortly after graduating with the Wadena class of 1967.

It was Dec. 17, 1968, that she was hired on as the superintendent's secretary and not long after took a spot as a bookkeeper. She moved her way up in the ranks to the senior bookkeeper position, a place she was able to dive into the numbers that kept the school district running.

Meanwhile, her husband Bruce was into bookkeeping as well and eventually got into auditing in and around the region. Devoted to numbers, they kept adding up the years together.

At 69, Boyne felt now was a good time to retire and spend some time focusing on other things she enjoys like her family, sewing and reading. She was working 32 hours a week at the school and will help on a limited basis getting her replacement on good footing.

She looked back over the 50 years and recalls vividly the years of great growth including the year the school reached its largest class of 170 graduating. She recalls the leaner years 15 years ago, when staff cuts were seen throughout the school. This came as more federal programs called for more funding without more federal funding as open enrollment starting cutting down on the enrollment. Today, open enrollment has played a role in bringing those numbers down to a graduating class of 72 in 2018.

She recalls standing at the door of the old high school waiting for the rain to stop so she could make it out to her car after work in July 2010. When she noticed flying debris out by the old pool area, she and another employee ran for the science classroom, one of just a few that stayed intact when the tornado ripped the roof off the school. She remembers wondering if that was going to be her last day on earth. Within a minute, she stepped out into a disaster zone.

But with the new Middle/High School built in 2012 and a newly renovated elementary school, facilities are in the best shape they've been in a long time.

And as she looks to retire, she says the financial standing of the school is in a great place as well, thanks to a district that has shown support in the school, as well as staff that have been good stewards.

Also heading out the door is Vicky Schmitz, accounts payable employee, who has been working just down the hall from Boyne for the past 40 years. The two take with them a wealth of knowledge that won't go unnoticed as administration at the school noted the two have devoted much of their lives to the success of the school district.