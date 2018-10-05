As the FCCLA Central West Area President, Elliot Doyle presided over the the opening and closing general sessions. Angela LeComte, the area peer educator, participated on stage in those sessions. Frannie Bakken and Emma Mehl, along with Elliot and Angela, taught round table workshops informing delegates about state and national FCCLA programs. The keynote speaker, Kalie Wright, Miss Minnesota, USA, spoke to the delegates about using personal failures to build personal success, and about the value of "giving back."