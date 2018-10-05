Impressive art

Proudly displaying their steamroller art are Randy (from left) Les, LeRoy, Nolan and Jon at their home, at Parkwood, an adult foster care home in Wadena. The men visited the Wadena City Library Sept. 15 for a free art class. They chose their designs and paints and a steamroller drove over the medium leaving behind an artwork. The steamroller art was brought to the library by ArtOrg. The men were brought to the event by their friend Ruthie Bodie who works with one of the five Share-A-Homes in Wadena. The men planned to display their art on their bedroom doors.