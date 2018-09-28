Search
    WDC Homecoming: Kreklau, Phillips crowned royalty

    By mjohnson Today at 1:02 p.m.
    2018 WDC Homecoming Queen Sophie Kreklau and King Maxwell Phillips were crowned Friday, Sept. 28 at the WDC Middle/High School. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 4
    Maxwell Phillips (center) is surrounded by other homecoming candidates (from left) Colby Schertler, Alex Snyder, Steven Thomas and Cade Kapphahn, following his crowning at the 2018 WDC Homecoming Coronation Friday, Sept. 28 at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal2 / 4
    2017 queen Lila Lohmiller sets the crown on unsuspecting Sophie Kreklau Friday, Sept. 28 during the 2018 Homecoming Coronoation at the WDC Middle/High School. Other candidates (from left) include Ashley Adams, Abby Motschenbacher, McKenna Wangsness and MacKenzie Salge. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal3 / 4
    The full 2018 WDC homecoming court includes Ashley Adams (from left) Abby Motschenbacher, McKenna Wangsness, MacKenzie Salge, 2017 homecoming queen Lila Lohmiller and the 2018 queen Sophie Kreklau, 2018 king Maxwell Phillips, 2017 king Robert Olson, Alex Snyder, Steven Thomas, Colby Schertler and Cade Kapphahn. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal4 / 4

    Sophie Kreklau and Maxwell Phillips were crowned Wadena-Deer Creek School's 2018 queen and king Friday before crowds of students, staff, families and friends.

    The two stood before the assembly along with other candidates including king candidates Steven Thomas, Alex Snyder, Cade Kapphahn and Colby Schertler, and queen candidates McKenna Wangsness, Abby Motschenbacher, Ashley Adams and MacKenzie Salge. The group was dressed in their best, ladies in a variety of dresses while the gentlemen wore matching white tuxedos with light gold bow ties and black vests.

    The event was highlighted by Leah Spilman playing guitar and singing "The Show." Students Kyla Ness and Wyatt Hamann introduced the candidates as well as grand marshal Joyce Boyne. Boyne briefly spoke about her pride in working at the WDC school for 50 years. She plans to retire from her job as senior bookkeeper Dec. 31. She was to lead the homecoming parade starting at 2 p.m. in downtown Wadena.

