WDC Homecoming: Kreklau, Phillips crowned royalty

The two stood before the assembly along with other candidates including king candidates Steven Thomas, Alex Snyder, Cade Kapphahn and Colby Schertler, and queen candidates McKenna Wangsness, Abby Motschenbacher, Ashley Adams and MacKenzie Salge. The group was dressed in their best, ladies in a variety of dresses while the gentlemen wore matching white tuxedos with light gold bow ties and black vests.

The event was highlighted by Leah Spilman playing guitar and singing "The Show." Students Kyla Ness and Wyatt Hamann introduced the candidates as well as grand marshal Joyce Boyne. Boyne briefly spoke about her pride in working at the WDC school for 50 years. She plans to retire from her job as senior bookkeeper Dec. 31. She was to lead the homecoming parade starting at 2 p.m. in downtown Wadena.