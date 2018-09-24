• Has provided consistent service in the facility for three or more years and receives no compensation for his/her services and/or responsibilities.

• Provides needed services within the facility that have a measurable impact on the facility, staff, inmates and community.

• The nominee is self-motivated and desires to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

• Recognizes and demonstrates proper safety and security procedures within the facility.

• Recognizes and actively promotes diversity in the performance of his/her volunteer services.

• The nominee has other community involvement.

Oothoudt has been volunteering in the Wadena County Jail, leading bible study sessions, for the past 29 years. Bryan receives no pay for his services, but says "The pay is nothing, but the benefit is out of this world." He provides all materials out of his own pocket and even caters in a full meal for the inmates around Christmas time every year. Oothoudt's services do not end when the inmate is released and he will still offer his services after release, if people choose. We are thankful to have such a caring volunteer who is willing to come into our jail twice a week and spend time with our inmates. These actions do not go unnoticed by any employee of the Sheriff's Office and are certainly appreciated by the inmates of the Wadena County Jail. Oothoudt was presented with his award on Sept. 13 at the 36th Annual Minnesota Sheriff's Association Jail Administrator's conference at Cragun's Resort.