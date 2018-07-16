Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces additional spring 2018 graduates
The following area students are among the 800 Spring 2018 graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. The names of approximately two dozen M State graduates were inadvertently omitted from last month's news release. This follow-up release contains those additional names.
Wadena
Matthew Greenwaldt, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Menahga
Jordan Honga, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Jenae Karvonen, Diploma, Massage Therapy
Sebeka
Danielle Batsch, Diploma, Massage Therapy
Staples
William Gedde, Diploma, Massage Therapy