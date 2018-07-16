Search
    Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces additional spring 2018 graduates

    By none Today at 9:57 a.m.

    The following area students are among the 800 Spring 2018 graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. The names of approximately two dozen M State graduates were inadvertently omitted from last month's news release. This follow-up release contains those additional names.

    Wadena

    Matthew Greenwaldt, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Menahga

    Jordan Honga, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Jenae Karvonen, Diploma, Massage Therapy

    Sebeka

    Danielle Batsch, Diploma, Massage Therapy

    Staples

    William Gedde, Diploma, Massage Therapy

