Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List

    By none Today at 8:44 a.m.

    MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL—The following students have been named to the 2018 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

    To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

    Menahga

    Elizabeth C. Anderson, senior, College of Liberal Arts

    Staples

    Katherine M. Benson, junior, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

    Wadena

    Paige M. Hartman, senior, College of Biological Sciences

    Explore related topics:communitypeopleUniversity of Minnesota Twin CitiesDean's List
    Advertisement
    randomness