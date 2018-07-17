Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL—The following students have been named to the 2018 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Menahga
Elizabeth C. Anderson, senior, College of Liberal Arts
Staples
Katherine M. Benson, junior, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Wadena
Paige M. Hartman, senior, College of Biological Sciences