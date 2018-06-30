TCHC Foundation awards scholarships to area students

• Abigail Westrum, Wadena, a Wadena-Deer Creek graduate who plans to pursue a biology (pre-med) degree at Concordia College in Moorhead.

• Amanda Morlock, Henning, a Henning graduate who plans to pursue a degree in social work at St. Cloud State University.

• Brandy Hensch, Henning, a New York Mills graduate who plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in health science and nursing at the University of Minnesota, Rochester.

• Emily Veronen, Verndale, a Verndale graduate who plans to pursue a pre-medicine degree at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

• Morgan Palmer, Sebeka, a Sebeka graduate who plans to pursue a nursing degree at Bemidji State University.

The Tri-County Health Care Foundation High School Scholarship was established to encourage and promote qualified individuals from the service area to pursue a healthcare career. Recipients are selected using a blind-selection process based on GPA and prior experience in a health-related program. They must also be a high school senior in Tri-County Health Care's service area.

For more information about Foundation scholarships, call (218) 632-8148 or visit TCHC.org/foundation.