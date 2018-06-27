White receives TCHC Foundation nursing scholarship
The Tri-County Health Care Foundation recently awarded Stacy White of Wadena with the 2018 Frances E. Raatikka Memorial Scholarship for $2,500. White is a student at the Western Governor's University pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She has been a Tri-County employee for the past five years as a registered nurse in surgery.
This nursing scholarship was established by Raatikka's family to assist a third- or fourth-year student enrolled in an accredited Bachelor of Science nursing program. Raatikka was a registered nurse at Tri-County Hospital from 1965-1995.
For more information about Foundation scholarships, call (218) 632-8148 or visit TCHC.org/foundation.