    White receives TCHC Foundation nursing scholarship

    By none Today at 8:18 a.m.
    Stacy White. Courtesy photo.

    The Tri-County Health Care Foundation recently awarded Stacy White of Wadena with the 2018 Frances E. Raatikka Memorial Scholarship for $2,500. White is a student at the Western Governor's University pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She has been a Tri-County employee for the past five years as a registered nurse in surgery.

    This nursing scholarship was established by Raatikka's family to assist a third- or fourth-year student enrolled in an accredited Bachelor of Science nursing program. Raatikka was a registered nurse at Tri-County Hospital from 1965-1995.

    For more information about Foundation scholarships, call (218) 632-8148 or visit TCHC.org/foundation.

