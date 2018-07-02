Search
    Area students make dean's list at NDSU

    By none Today at 9:06 a.m.

    Minnesota students included on the attached list were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in spring 2018. NDSU awarded 1,810 degrees to students.

    Students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.

    Henning

    *Aaron Michael Suchy

    *Kaleb Herman Thalmann

    Verndale

    Seira Darline Goddard

    Wadena

    Jacob Michael Goeden

