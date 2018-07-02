Search
    Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces Spring 2018 graduates

    Today at 8:01 a.m.

    The following area students are among the 800 Spring 2018 graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena:

    Bertha

    Daisy Storm, Associate of Science, Nursing

    Deer Creek

    Jordan Brink, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Science

    Emilee Riggle, Certificate, Phlebotomy Technician

    Hewitt

    Kayla Kaeter, Associate of Science, Nursing

    Amy Zimmerman, Associate of Science, Human Resources

    Sebeka

    Carly Klovstad, Associate of Science, Nursing

    Calvin Lake, Diploma, Electrical Technology

    Levi Savela, Diploma, Electrical Technology

    Verndale

    Cortnie Cottrell, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Krista Heldman, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences and Associate of Science, Nursing

    Kari Maijala, Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal

    Therese Rist, Associate of Science, Nursing

    Wadena

    Sulma Castillo, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Sydney Emerson, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Katelyn Hanson, Associate of Science, Nursing Milissia Isola, Associate of Science, Nursing Autumn Jahnke, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Drew Killian, Diploma, Electrical Technology Magaen Kveton, Associate of Science, Nursing Amber Ness, Associate of Applied Science, Accounting Katie Noble, Associate of Science, Nursing Emily Orsello, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Rebecca Robbins, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Katherine Rousslang, Associate of Science, Nursing Blaine Snyder, Diploma, Electrical Line Worker Technology Donna Sworski, Associate of Science, Early Childhood and Paraprofessional Education

