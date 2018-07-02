Bertha

Daisy Storm, Associate of Science, Nursing

Deer Creek

Jordan Brink, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Science

Emilee Riggle, Certificate, Phlebotomy Technician

Hewitt

Kayla Kaeter, Associate of Science, Nursing

Amy Zimmerman, Associate of Science, Human Resources

Sebeka

Carly Klovstad, Associate of Science, Nursing

Calvin Lake, Diploma, Electrical Technology

Levi Savela, Diploma, Electrical Technology

Verndale

Cortnie Cottrell, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

Krista Heldman, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences and Associate of Science, Nursing

Kari Maijala, Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal

Therese Rist, Associate of Science, Nursing

Wadena

Sulma Castillo, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Sydney Emerson, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Katelyn Hanson, Associate of Science, Nursing Milissia Isola, Associate of Science, Nursing Autumn Jahnke, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Drew Killian, Diploma, Electrical Technology Magaen Kveton, Associate of Science, Nursing Amber Ness, Associate of Applied Science, Accounting Katie Noble, Associate of Science, Nursing Emily Orsello, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Rebecca Robbins, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Katherine Rousslang, Associate of Science, Nursing Blaine Snyder, Diploma, Electrical Line Worker Technology Donna Sworski, Associate of Science, Early Childhood and Paraprofessional Education