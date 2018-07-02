Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces Spring 2018 graduates
The following area students are among the 800 Spring 2018 graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena:
Bertha
Daisy Storm, Associate of Science, Nursing
Deer Creek
Jordan Brink, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Science
Emilee Riggle, Certificate, Phlebotomy Technician
Hewitt
Kayla Kaeter, Associate of Science, Nursing
Amy Zimmerman, Associate of Science, Human Resources
Sebeka
Carly Klovstad, Associate of Science, Nursing
Calvin Lake, Diploma, Electrical Technology
Levi Savela, Diploma, Electrical Technology
Verndale
Cortnie Cottrell, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Krista Heldman, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences and Associate of Science, Nursing
Kari Maijala, Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal
Therese Rist, Associate of Science, Nursing
Wadena
Sulma Castillo, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Sydney Emerson, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Katelyn Hanson, Associate of Science, Nursing Milissia Isola, Associate of Science, Nursing Autumn Jahnke, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Drew Killian, Diploma, Electrical Technology Magaen Kveton, Associate of Science, Nursing Amber Ness, Associate of Applied Science, Accounting Katie Noble, Associate of Science, Nursing Emily Orsello, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Rebecca Robbins, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences Katherine Rousslang, Associate of Science, Nursing Blaine Snyder, Diploma, Electrical Line Worker Technology Donna Sworski, Associate of Science, Early Childhood and Paraprofessional Education