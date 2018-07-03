Search
    Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced the spring 2018 graduates

    Today at 8:52 a.m.

    The following students have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs. High honors students earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Honors students earned 3.25-3.74 GPA.

    Sebeka

    Logan Olson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, High Honors

    Melissa Soule, Associate of Arts, Honors and Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors

    Verndale

    Travis Maciej, Associate of Arts, Honors and Certificate, Entrepreneurship, Honors

    Wadena

    Hope Norenberg, Associate of Arts

    Elijah Schmitz, Associate of Applied Science, Welding and Fabrication, Honors

