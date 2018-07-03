Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced the spring 2018 graduates
The following students have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs. High honors students earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Honors students earned 3.25-3.74 GPA.
Sebeka
Logan Olson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, High Honors
Melissa Soule, Associate of Arts, Honors and Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
Verndale
Travis Maciej, Associate of Arts, Honors and Certificate, Entrepreneurship, Honors
Wadena
Hope Norenberg, Associate of Arts
Elijah Schmitz, Associate of Applied Science, Welding and Fabrication, Honors